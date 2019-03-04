Thiago Santos On Potential Jon Jones Bout: ‘It’s My Time Now’

Thiago Santos believes it’s time to climb the top of the light heavyweight mountain.

These days it appears Santos’ chances of receiving an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title shot are good. “Marreta” is riding a four-fight winning streak and he is coming off a TKO victory over Jan Blachowicz, who was the fourth ranked light heavyweight going into their bout.

Thiago Santos Feels 2019 Is His Year

Santos spoke to reporters backstage at UFC 235 before Jon Jones successfully retained his championship against Anthony Smith. Santos explained why he was in attendance:

“Yeah I came here to assist Polyana [Viana] and also watch the main event to see who’s gonna be my next opponent. I did what I needed to do to get here and there’s no other path. It’s my time now.”

Here’s a video of Santos’ scrum courtesy of MMAJunkie:

UFC President Dana White recently said he likes the idea of booking Jones against Santos next. Jones’ unanimous decision victory over Smith was the first successful title defense in his current reign. If Santos does indeed meet Jones next, it’ll be his first UFC title opportunity.

