Thiago Santos Overcame Injury and Illness at UFC on ESPN+ 3

In the main event of UFC on ESPN +3, Thiago Santos picked up his fourth consecutive victory by earning the TKO over Jan Blachowicz in the third round. Santos hit with the same devastating power he is reputed for, and the viewer would have never known that Santos was operating at less than 100%, which according to coach Otavio “Tata” Durate, was exactly what Santos was doing (Translation via MMA Mania):

”On Thursday, he had weight loss, he was feeling kind of weird,” Duarte told Combate. “And on Friday, after he hit the weight, he felt very seasick, could not eat, did not regain weight well. On Saturday he spent the whole day with nausea, took fruit to see if it made him feel sick. In the locker room, he vomited, we started to warm up and he wanted to vomit.”

“Thank goodness he has a champion’s mindset and managed to make this wonderful fight. We know he’s ready for a title shot.”

And it is championship status that Thiago Santos is seeking after picking up the victory over Blachowicz. Santos can expect to find himself in t he front of the line for at title shot now with a projected #4 ranking in his near future.

Thiago Santos will be tuning into UFC 235 with a vested interest in the outcome. Should Jones emerge victorious, Santos would be the only fresh opponent for Jones in the top 4. And should Anthony Smith pull off the upset, Santos owns a victory over Smith just last year, so a rematch at light heavyweight would make sense, provided Jones is not awarded an immediate rematch. But whoever wins the UFC 235 main event, Thiago Santos has illustrated that the winner will have a determined contender waiting in the wings.

Do you believe Thiago Santos has the toughness to become UFC champion?