Sunday, November 8, 2020

Thiago Santos Releases Statement On Loss To Glover Teixeira

By Cole Shelton
Thiago Santos
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Thiago Santos has released a statement on his loss to Glover Teixeira.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday, Santos was taking on Teixeira in a fight many had thought would determine the next title challenger. However, with Israel Adesanya fighting for the belt next, the stakes were lower but the fight was intense.

Early on, Santos had success and hurt Teixeira. Yet, the 41-year-old rebounded nicely and dominated the rest of the first and the entire second round. In the third, Santos dropped the veteran early and nearly ground and pounded him out. Yet, Teixeira recovered and ended up choking Santos out.

It is no doubt a disappointing result for Santos who took to social media to release a statement on the fight.

“I’m so disappointed by myself, I didn’t anything what I have trained, I wasn’t there. I just wanna say sorry to my coaches, my family and everyone who support me. thank you God for everything in my life, I am so blessed, nothing can change my faith,” Santos wrote.

Thiago Santos is now on a two-fight losing streak as in the fight before, suffered a split decision loss to Jon Jones for the belt. The Teixeira fight also marked his first in a year and a half after having knee surgery.

