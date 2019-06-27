Thiago Santos Says ‘Everyone Gets Knocked Out One Day’ And UFC 239 Will Be Jon Jones’ Day

Thiago Santos is set to fight for a UFC title for the first time in his career. At UFC 239, in the main event, the Brazilian will challenge one of the greatest fighters to ever do it in Jon Jones. Although Jones is the clear -600 favorite, Santos likes his chances.

There is no question on how Thiago Santos will win this fight, and it is to knock out Jones. Although no one has done that, the Brazilian believes July 6 will be his day.

“I think everybody loses one day,” Santos said to ESPN (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). Everybody gets knocked out one day and July 6 will be his day.”

But, even though he believes Jones will be knocked out, he is not needing it to be the first round like many think. Rather, he wants to fight a complete fight, even if that means going five rounds and KO’ing him late.

“Yes, of course, this [is] my style. No problem, no problem. I’m prepared for five rounds no problem. Always, doesn’t matter. But I will try [to knock him out] first or second, third, doesn’t matter [which] round. I will try to do it.”

If it does happen, it would be one of the biggest upsets to happen in UFC history.