Following UFC 231 Win, Thiago Santos Is Staying At Light Heavyweight

Thiago Santos isn’t done with the light heavyweight division.

Santos did battle with Jimi Manuwa in the main card opener of UFC 231. The bout took place inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada last night (Dec. 8). “Marreta” emerged victorious via second-round knockout.

Thiago Santos Wants To Stick With 205 Pounds

Santos spoke to reporters during a media scrum after the bout. He said that he isn’t done with the light heavyweight division (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m in this division (now). I want to stay at 205. I want to fight, and I believe I’m in the top 10. I want to fight someone in the top five, for sure. One of the biggest reasons I want to stay at 205 is I’ll be more healthy. I still can fight at 185, but I won’t perform the way you guys saw at 205. At 205, I’m healthy and I feel happy. I can make 185, but it’s not what I want. I want to stay at 205.”

Santos has now gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. Manuwa was tied for the seventh spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. The “Poster Boy” is sure to slide down the ladder and Santos is expected to make his 205-pound rankings debut in a nice position.

UFC 231 is in the books, but MMA News continues to provide updates on the fallout from the event. We have results, highlights and post-fight tidbits from UFC 231. Stick with us for the latest updates around the world of MMA.

How far do you think Thiago Santos can go in the UFC’s light heavyweight division?