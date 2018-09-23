Thiago Santos turns his attention back to Jimi Manuwa following his UFC Sao Paulo victory.

Last night (Sept. 22), Santos went one-on-one with Eryk Anders in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. The action was held inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Santos ended up scoring a TKO victory over Anders, who could not get back to his stool at the conclusion of the third round.

Santos has now gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. Five of those wins have come by way of TKO. “Marreta” was initially set to take on Manuwa, but the “Poster Boy” went down with a last-minute injury. After defeating Anders, Santos made it clear that he still wants to fight Manuwa (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m going to send him a message right now. I hope he recovers really well, and as soon as possible. And I hope to meet with him in December so we can fulfill the contract we signed.”

Santos wants to test the light heavyweight waters and he feels Manuwa’s power will let him know if he’s cut out for the division. Before fighting Anders, Santos had expressed some disappointment that the UFC couldn’t find him a true 205-pounder.

