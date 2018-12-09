Thiago Santos Isn’t Worried About Size Going Into UFC 231

Thiago Santos isn’t worried about his size going into his light heavyweight bout tonight (Dec. 8).

Santos is set to go one-on-one with Jimi Manuwa. “Marreta” was scheduled to take on the “Poster Boy” back in September. Manuwa went down with an injury and Santos ended up taking on Eryk Anders. Santos won that bout via TKO.

Thiago Santos Says Size Doesn’t Faze Him At Light Heavyweight

Santos recently spoke to MMAFighting.com ahead of UFC 231. “Marreta” said going from middleweight to light heavyweight will not leave him at a significant size disadvantage:

“We’re not so small, we can fight in this weight class. I worked hard to gain muscle mass and adapt to this division, and seeing how well (Smith) adapted definitely encouraged me to continue at light heavyweight. … I’m happy that I’m more active, that I’m fighting all the time. If I decide to stay at light heavyweight, I can fight six times next year because I don’t cut much weight [laughs]. It’s not a big sacrifice, so I can take more fights on short notice.”

Santos has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. Meanwhile, Manuwa is looking to avoid his third straight defeat. Santos vs. Manuwa will get the main card of UFC 231 started.

Do you think Thiago Santos will pull off a win over Jimi Manuwa tonight?