Friday, November 13, 2020

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic Booked for March 6

By Clyde Aidoo

Thiago Santos will look to get right back on the winning track as he has instantly booked his next fight in a banger against Aleksandar Rakic scheduled for March 2021.

It was just a week ago that Thiago Santos’s comeback was derailed by Glover Teixeira at UFC on ESPN+ 40, and now Santos is wasting no time trying to get right back on track. He will have a tough task ahead of him, though, as ESPN reports that he has agreed to take on another lethal striker in Aleksandar Rakic this March.

Prior to his loss to Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos nearly unseated Jon Jones as the light heavyweight champion, even becoming the only fighter to win a scorecard against Jones in the split-decision defeat. Santos hoped that a win over Teixeira would put him right back in the front of the line for a title shot, but it was not to be, as Teixeira picked up the upset in the third round via rear-naked choke. Thiago Santos’ eagerness to get right back to work demonstrates his determination to get back in the win column and the light heavyweight title mix, and he will look to do so at the expense of Aleksandar Rakic.

Aleksandar Rakic knows what it’s like to bounce back from a loss, as that’s precisely what he just did following his split-decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir last year. Rakic bounced right back with a dominant decision victory over Anthony Smith in August, and a victory over Thiago Santos could have Rakic in prime position for a world title opportunity in 2021.

According to the ESPN report, the fight will be scheduled for three rounds and will not be the event’s headliner.

Who do you have winning this banger in March of 2021? Thiago Santos or Aleksandar Rakic?

