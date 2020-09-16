Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira Cancelled After Both Test Positive For COVID-19

By Ian Carey
Thiago Santos & Glover Teixeira
Thiago Santos & Glover Teixeira (Photo: Getty)

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira was supposed to have headlined UFC Las Vegas 10 this weekend. It was pushed back to October 3rd, however, after Glover Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19. According to a recent report from Combate, the fight has been scrapped as Thiago Santos has now also tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

It is not yet known if the UFC is seeking a replacement fight for Teixeira on the October 3rd card.

The #2 ranked Thiago Santos hasn’t fought since dropping a split-decision to Jon Jones at UFC 239 on July 6th, 2019. Prior to his title fight with Jones, Santos had rattled off wins over Jan Blachowicz, Jimi Manuwa, Eryk Anders, and Kevin Holland.

As for Teixeira, he currently sits at #4 in the UFC light heavyweight division. He’s on a 4-fight winning streak dating back to early 2019. Teixeira has defeated Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba, Nikita Kyrlov, and Anthony Smith during his winning streak.

UFC’s card on October 3rd will be headlined by Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana. Also scheduled for the event is Charles Jourdain vs Josh Culibao and Tom Breese vs Roman Kopylov.

