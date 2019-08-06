Thiago Santos Want Rematch Against Jon Jones After Thinking He Won 3 Rounds

Thiago Santos wants to run things back with Jon Jones when he gets healthy.

At UFC 239, the Brazilian was taking on Jones in the main event. There, many expected “Bones” to win rather easily. Yet, that is the opposite of what happened as Santos had success in the fight and it ended up being a split-decision. A month later, and the Brazilian still believes he won the fight.

“Yes, I saw it once last week. It’s difficult for me to watch,” Santos said to ESPN. “That’s why it took me so long to watch it. If I was a judge, I would have given that fight to Thiago Santos. I think I won Rounds 1, 2 and 5. I think the fact Jones was the champion weighed on the judges’ decision. I think the challenger has to do more to take the belt from the champion.

“There has to be a rematch. As soon as I am 100%, we have to get back in there and find out a real winner.”

Whether or not he gets a rematch is to be seen. But, Jones said Santos deserves one, and could very well get it when he is healthy.

“It’s difficult because of the way the UFC looks at decisions some times, but I’m not focused on that right now,” he said. “I’m focused on recovering, and when I’m healthy, my focus will still be on becoming a champion. I will come back strong and accomplish that.”