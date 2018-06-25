Thiago Tavares Calls TKO Loss at PFL 2 “Grotesque Mistake”

Thiago Tavares is puzzled by his TKO loss at PFL 2.

Last week, PFL 2 took place inside the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois. On the preliminary portion of the bout, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Tavares took on Robert Watley. This was Tavares’ second bout outside of the UFC since leaving the promotion back in 2016.

In the second stanza, Watley connected with an accidental kick to the groin. Tavares was in a significant amount of pain. He could not answer the call after five minutes. Instead of ruling the fight a disqualification or a No Contest, the Illinois Athletic Commission deemed the fight a TKO win for Watley.

Tavares plans to appeal the loss. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, the Brazilian lightweight criticized the Illinois Athletic Commission:

”And they still rule it a TKO due to accidental low blow, man. How can someone knock someone out with an illegal kick? And they still write it down in the result? It’s like a World Cup referee validating a goal with a hand and write it down that the player used his left hand. It makes no sense. If he thought he scored the goal with his head, okay, it’s only one mistake. A grotesque mistake, but only one, like giving this guy a TKO win. But they went ahead and actually made it official that the method was an accidental low blow.”

Controversy has struck the Illinois Athletic Commission three times this month. Yoel Romero was only allowed one hour on his second UFC 225 weigh-in attempt despite the fact that he was supposed to be granted two hours. Jason High lost his bout to Efrain Escudero via submission despite not tapping and trying to work his way out of a gullotine choke. And of course there’s Tavares’ controversial TKO loss to Watley.

Is there any chance that the Illinois Athletic Commission overturns Thiago Tavares’ TKO loss?