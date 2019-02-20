Things Get Personal During Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller Press Conference

Jarrell Miller and Anthony Joshua do not like one another. Earlier today (Tues. February 19, 2019) the pair participated in a pre-fight press conference for their June 1st meeting in Madison Square Garden from New York City. It will be Joshua’s first fight in the United States.

Speaking at the press conference, things got personal when mothers began to be mentioned (Boxing Scene):

“I am going to knock him the f*** out. He is a drug abuser. He’s a kickboxer. I am going to knock him out. (Miller screams about Anthony’s mother.) Where’s your mother? I am paying her rent with this. She will come here and watch a real champion fight,” Joshua said.

“Jarrell Miller is a little b*tch. I am going to throw this jab down his throat. For a guy that is 300 pounds, he punches like a fairy. June 1st – this is going to be a show. Come out and watch this one New York. I am not up here playing the gangster role.

“I really knock people out, look at his little hands. This is the first time he will sell out a show and it’s because of me. Of course he spends all day thinking about me and watching my fights, he has to – but it still won’t be good enough.”

Joshua will be defending his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Miller. He is currently undefeated with an unblemished record of 22-0, 21 of those victories coming by way of knockout. However, he’ll also be facing another undefeated fighter in Miller, who has a record of 23-0-1.

In his last appearance, Miller finished Bogdan Dinu in the fourth round via knockout. If he’s able to do the same to Joshua, it will be one of the biggest upsets the sport has ever seen.

