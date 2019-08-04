Things Get Heated Between Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman At UFC Newark Post-Fight Show

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman are on a collision course and they wasted little time trading barbs.

Covington handled business yesterday (Aug. 3) at UFC Newark. He defeated Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision. After his post-fight speech, Covington dashed out of the Octagon to make his way backstage and eventually to the post-fight show.

Covington & Usman Get Heated

As expected, things got intense between “Chaos” and “The Nigerian Nightmare” during the post-fight show. Usman congratulated Covington, but then quickly fired a verbal jab (via MMAFighting.com).

“You’re standing here and you’re kind of talking now, when did your balls drop?”

Covington immediately fired back.

“The only thing you’re losing faster than your hairline is that Power Ranger belt. Stop faking injuries. You’re out for eight months with a hernia injury. It takes six weeks to recover. Stop faking injuries. You’re the Tyron Woodley 2.0,” Covington said.

“You get a call from the President today? That’s right, you’re a loser. No one gives a s—t about you. Everybody came to see me. Shut your mouth and listen to the champ.”

Usman eventually took off his blazer and said he could fight Covington at that moment. Covington agreed, but security intervened.

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans was at the desk and he asked Covington what areas does he see in Usman’s game that makes him think he can beat him. “Chaos” continued the insults.

“He sucks. Where’s he good? He beat my sloppy seconds after I already beat them,” Covington shouted. “He beat guys that were left for dead. Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, I left them for dead. He came and picked up the scraps after me. He’s a joke. He’s following in my footsteps.”