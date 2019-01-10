Thomas Almeida Set For UFC 235 Return

As if UFC 235 couldn’t get any more stacked, a tremendous bantamweight match-up has just been added. The March 2nd pay-per-view (PPV) event goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA Junkie is reporting that Thomas Almeida will now be facing Marlon Vera on the card. At one point, many were pegging Almeida as a future 135-pound champion.

The Brazilian is one of the most gritty fighters on the roster and was once undefeated. However, he ran into Cody Garbrandt in 2016, suffering the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career via knockout. Currently, Almeida is on a two-fight losing streak. Now, he hopes to get back on the winning side of things with a potential win over Vera.

Vera is currently on a two-fight win streak but will face a tough test in stringing together a trio of wins against the heavy-hitting Almeida. Both men are proven finishers and have the potential to steal the show when it’s all said and done in Vegas. Check out the updated card for UFC 235 below:

(C) Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

(C) Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

Macy Chiasson vs. Gina Mazany

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Hannah Cifers vs. Polyana Viana

Thomas Almeida vs. Marlon Vera

