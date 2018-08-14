Ticket Prices Revealed for UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Sitting cage side for the upcoming fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor will run over $2,500 according to the ticket prices just revealed for UFC 229

UFC 229 will undoubtedly be the biggest mixed martial arts card of the year as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Conor McGregor in the main event on Oct. 6.

On Tuesday, UFC officials announced the ticket prices for the highly anticipated card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Tickets will be priced at: $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205 (does not include fees).

Just to put those prices into perspective — McGregor’s last fight at UFC 205 in 2016 had cage side seats going for just over $1,500 for the card that took place at Madison Square Garden in New York. That card drew over 20,000 fans with a live gate at over $17.7 million, which smashed the previous record for the promotion.

If ticket sales for UFC 229 go well, it’s likely that the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor will end up as the biggest gate in company history.

Of course, McGregor is no stranger to blockbuster live gates for many of his biggest fights. In addition to his bout at UFC 205, McGregor also had another large gate for his rematch against Nate Diaz with that card pulling in $7.7 million.

Last year, McGregor took part in the second biggest pay-per-view event of all time with his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather that raked in more than $55 million at the gate, which was the second largest of all time (behind Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao).

In addition to the ticket prices and on sale date, the UFC also confirmed the co-main event for the card will be a heavyweight matchup pitting Derrick Lewis against Alexander Volkov.

Here’s the UFC 229 card as it stands right now with more fights expected to be announced in the coming days:

MAIN EVENT: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

CO-MAIN EVENT: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Ovince Saint-Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Ryan Laflare vs. Tony Martin

UFC 229 takes place on Oct. 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.