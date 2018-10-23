Darren Till’s Move To Middleweight Isn’t Set In Stone

It’s no secret that UFC welterweight Darren Till has struggled to make 170 pounds. He first missed weight back in May of 2017 for a fight with Jessin Ayari. Till won the bout via unanimous decision. Three fights later Till again missed weight, for his big headliner fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in Liverpool, England this past May.

Till won the contest via unanimous decision, lining him up for a welterweight title shot against Tyron Woodley. This past September at UFC 228, Woodley made easy work of Till, submitting him in the second round via D’arce choke. Shortly after, Till announced his intentions to move up to middleweight.

Middleweight Move Not Set In Stone

It was considered a good move by many, considering the struggles he had making 170 pounds. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” recently, Till noted that the move, however, isn’t set in stone quite yet (via MMA NYTT):

“I know I haven’t been on much media, but I’ve spoken to my sponsor Paddy Power and I said I might consider it,” Till said. “I’ve not made a final decision yet. I just don’t ever want to be training again and worrying about how much I’m weighing or how much I weigh before a fight.

“I’m going to train as hard as I train, but I want to be 100% focused on the fight itself and who I’m going to destroy. I don’t want to be thinking about that I’ve ate a little bit extra then I should have or if it means I’ve got to run an extra 20-minutes – I don’t want that s***.

“I want to be eating f***ing steaks before the fight and going in there and smashing someone up. Right now, I don’t know. The only advice I’m going to be taking is from my coach. I’ve spoken to the UFC about it, but I’m not made a decision yet. I just don’t know right now.”

What do you think about Till not yet being sure about a move to middleweight?