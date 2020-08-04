Tim Elliott Among 2 UFC Fighters Facing Marijuana Suspensions By Nevada

Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill are facing possible nine-month suspensions for marijuana use according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

ESPN was first to report the news that the fighters tested positive for marijuana in in-competition drug tests in relation to their respective fights May 30 in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is expected to extend their temporary suspensions on Wednesday. Marijuana suspensions typically last nine months.

It is no doubt disappointing news for Elliott and Hill. Many UFC fighters have already complained about being tested for marijuana. On that May 30 card, Elliott lost by submission to Brandon Royval while Jamahal Hill beat Klidson Abreu by knockout.

Following the news of the suspension, Elliott took to Twitter to vent on the news.

“I have been fighting in the UFC since 2012 never had any issues with drugs, or anything else for that matter. Not being able to work for 9 months won’t be easy for my family. Hopefully the (NAC) will give me a chance to defend myself, givin my track record and then fact that I took a fight on short notice..,” Elliott wrote.

Whether or not both men will receive the full nine-month suspensions will be known on Wednesday.

