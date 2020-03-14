Tim Kennedy Says Jon Jones Smelled Of Weed & Booze When They Trained

Tim Kennedy has trained with Jon Jones in the past and he’s making quite the claim.

It’s no secret that Jones has a history of partying a little too much. He’s had run-ins with the law for a DUI as well as a hit-and-run incident that led to “Bones” receiving 18 months probation. As of late, Jones has been able to stay out of trouble but Kennedy says there was a time where you could sense that “Bones” didn’t always take his training seriously.

Kennedy Claims Jones Smelled Of Weed & Booze During Training

Speaking to Submission Radio, Kennedy claimed that Jones smelled of weed and booze when the two were training (via Middle Easy).

“When he’s right, I hated training with him because he was so dominant. And then when he was off, like, if he had a night when he went out, you know, I could smell it. You know, you can smell booze, you can smell the weed. As an athlete, like, when you start sweating, all those things come out. And when I would smell that, I would be like, ‘Alright, today’s my day, let me get his back, or I’m gonna push the pace, or in the 4th, 5th minute of these rounds, he’s gonna deal with a more aggressive version.’ So, it was almost night and day in the gym.”

Jones is coming off a close but unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes. The decision drew the ire of fight fans and media members as many believed that Reyes deserved to get the nod. Regardless, this was Jones’ third successful UFC light heavyweight title defense in his second reign.

Jon Jones’ next title challenger hasn’t been decided. While UFC president Dana White has said he isn’t opposed to an immediate rematch between Jones and Reyes, Jan Blachowicz is also in the running after his knockout win over Corey Anderson in their rematch.