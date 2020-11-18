Tim Means Excited For ‘Violent Fight’ Against Mike Perry At UFC 255

Tim Means is looking to get in a violent fight with Mike Perry.

On the main card of UFC 255, Means is stepping up on short notice to take on Perry in what should be a great fight. Many are already pegging this as the Fight of the Night and “The Dirty Bird” agrees as he is expecting a war.

“Exciting fighter, a guy that comes and gets in your face and tries to hurt you, so he’s not a guy that you have to go look for,” Means said to MMAJunkie. “He’s gonna meet me in the middle of the Octagon, and we’re gonna figure out who the better fighter is and who the bigger dog is. With that being said, we were talking about violence earlier, and this will be a violent fight, so I’m excited for that.”

Tim Means returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Laureano Staropoli. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Means has gone 4-5 and one no-contest in his last 10 but is always in exciting fights.

Mike Perry, also got back to the winning ways last time out with a decision win over Mickey Gall. Before that, he was knocked out by Geoff Neal and suffered a decision loss to Vicente Luque.