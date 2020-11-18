Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Tim Means Excited For ‘Violent Fight’ Against Mike Perry At UFC 255

By Cole Shelton
Tim Means
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tim Means is looking to get in a violent fight with Mike Perry.

On the main card of UFC 255, Means is stepping up on short notice to take on Perry in what should be a great fight. Many are already pegging this as the Fight of the Night and “The Dirty Bird” agrees as he is expecting a war.

“Exciting fighter, a guy that comes and gets in your face and tries to hurt you, so he’s not a guy that you have to go look for,” Means said to MMAJunkie. “He’s gonna meet me in the middle of the Octagon, and we’re gonna figure out who the better fighter is and who the bigger dog is. With that being said, we were talking about violence earlier, and this will be a violent fight, so I’m excited for that.”

Tim Means returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Laureano Staropoli. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Means has gone 4-5 and one no-contest in his last 10 but is always in exciting fights.

Mike Perry, also got back to the winning ways last time out with a decision win over Mickey Gall. Before that, he was knocked out by Geoff Neal and suffered a decision loss to Vicente Luque.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Tim Means Excited For ‘Violent Fight’ Against Mike Perry At UFC 255

Tim Means is looking to get in a violent fight with Mike Perry. On the main card of UFC...
Read more
UFC

Donald Cerrone Announces Return To Lightweight: ‘I’m Gonna Give It My All’

Donald Cerrone is moving back down to lightweight. Cerrone, who has been fighting at welterweight for the last three...
Read more
Bellator

A.J. McKee Plans To Make Darrion Caldwell Fight In Bellator 253 Main Event

A.J. McKee is planning on making Darrion Caldwell get into a fight in the main event of Bellator 253.
Read more
UFC

Dana White Confirms McGregor-Poirier Won’t Be For The Title Because ‘Khabib’s Gonna Fight’

When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have their rematch at UFC 257, a belt will not be on the line.
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Official for Jan.16 Headliner

A major featherweight scrap is scheduled for January 16 when former champion Max Holloway takes on Calvin Kattar. The...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Will Not Compete At UFC 256 After Offering To Step Up

Tony Ferguson will not get his wish to fight at UFC 256. After the year-end pay-per-view lost the main...
Read more
UFC

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman 2 Set For UFC 258

Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman are having their rematch over 10 years in the making. According to ESPN's Ariel...
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Targeted for Feb. 13

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns has a new targeted date in the first quarter of 2021, with the two former teammates set...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube