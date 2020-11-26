Tim Means Reveals How Much Money Mike Perry Gave Him For Missing Weight

Tim Means revealed how much money Mike Perry gave him for missing weight at UFC 255.

Means stepped up on short notice but it was “Platinum” who missed weight by 4.5-pounds and was fined 30 percent of his purse. So, according to Means, he says he ended up getting $27,000 from Perry.

“He gave me $27,000, so I don’t care about what he does,” Means said.

Before fight week, Means reveals Perry was actually sending him messages and videos of him eating greasy food asking Tim how his weight cut was going. For Means, he says he expected nothing less from Perry.

“He was sending me Instagram messages like, two weeks ago, eating big cheeseburgers with onion rings on them, stuff like that,” Means said at the UFC 255 post-fight presser. “It looked delicious. He asked me how the weight cut was going. I sent him some pictures of broccoli and avocados or whatever.

“But we knew that with Mike coming into this fight. I know him behind the scenes and stuff, what you get on camera that’s exactly who he is off camera. I have nothing but respect for the guy, I know he’s going through some adversity and stuff and sh*t will just make him stronger.”

Regardless, Tim Means was the one who got his hand raised and an extra $27,000 so it was a good weekend for him.