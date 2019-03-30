Tim Sylvia Responds To Backlash For UFC Hall Of Fame Criticism

Tim Sylvia has offered a response to those who have ripped him over his criticism of Michael Bisping’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame induction.

Bisping retired following back-to-back finishing losses to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum. He didn’t walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts before capturing the UFC middleweight gold. Bisping even had a successful title defense against Dan Henderson. He’s been regarded as a pioneer for MMA in Europe.

Tim Sylvia Fires Back At Angry Fans

Sylvia criticized Bisping’s Hall of Fame induction and said that others were more worthy of the spot, including himself. Fans ripped Sylvia over his comments. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter to respond:

I never said @bisping don’t belong in the HOF. What i said was i have to laugh cause there is many others that keep getting over looked. Hope that helps all the wankers that are crying about what was said. — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) March 30, 2019

Bisping blasted Sylvia over his criticism. “The Count” poked fun at Sylvia’s physical appearance and questioned his intelligence.

“The Count” is set to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame in July. The festivities will be part of “International Fight Week.” MMA News will have you covered for all the events scheduled for that week.