Former UFC Champion Not Impressed By Michael Bisping’s Hall of Fame Induction

A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder believes there are more deserving fighters of a Hall of Fame spot over Michael Bisping.

At UFC London, Bisping served as a desk analyst but he was also seated in the crowd for one special announcement. The UFC revealed that Bisping will be inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame in July. Bisping is regarded by many as the best mixed martial artist to come out of England, having won UFC middleweight and winning season three of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Tim Sylvia Criticizes Michael Bisping’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia recently took to Twitter to disagree with the UFC’s decision to induct Bisping into the Hall of Fame before himself and two other fighters:

I can’t help but laugh when i see stuff like this. When @frankshamrock @jens_pulver and myself are all out here like wtf really. https://t.co/J739mOhWPT — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) March 18, 2019

“I can’t help but laugh when i see stuff like this. When [Frank Shamrock, Jens Pulver] and myself are all out here like wtf really.”

Sylvia ended his career with a professional mixed martial arts record of 31-10, 1 NC. He is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion. Frank Shamrock is the first UFC light heavyweight champion who amassed a 23-10-2 record. Jens Pulver is the first UFC lightweight title holder, who had a 27-19-1 record. Many view Shamrock and Pulver as pioneers of the sport, while Sylvia’s clashes with Andre Arlovski ran the show at heavyweight for a time in the UFC.

Do you agree with Tim Sylvia?