Tito Ortiz & Alberto Del Rio Cut Wrestling-Style Promos Ahead Of Combate Americas Bout (Video)

Tito Ortiz recently signed with Combate Americas and the expectation is that his first bout will be against Alberto Del Rio. The former Pride fighter serves as an executive with Combate Americas.

The two were then in the cage together at a recent Combate Americas event where they got heated. Del Rio called out Ortiz and the two grabbed the mic from each other and called each other out.

Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio – Cringe Level 100000000000000000% pic.twitter.com/7Fs1lHHByq — Evil Gokhan/Jeff (@EvilGokhanJeff) September 1, 2019

Ortiz, of course, last fought back at Golden Boy MMA back in November of last year. There, “The Huntington Beach Badboy” knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round. Before that, he fought at Bellator 170 where he submitted Chael Sonnen. The 44-year-old is 20-12-1 as a pro including wins over the likes of Ryan Bader, Ken Shamrock, Vitor Belfort, and Forrest Griffin among others.

Del Rio, meanwhile, is a former WWE wrestler and MMA fighter. In his career, he is 9-5 and fought in promotions like Pride and DEEP. He fought notable names like Mirko Crop Cop where he was knocked out in 46 seconds, while he submitted Brad Kohler.

This is not the first time the two have traded shots at one another.