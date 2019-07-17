Tito Ortiz Believes Ben Askren Is The Most Overrated UFC Fighter

Ben Askren suffered his first professional loss at UFC 239. There, Jorge Masvidal knocked him out in just five seconds.

Now, UFC Hall of Famer, Tito Ortiz went on the Domenick Nati Show and said Ben Askren is the most overrated UFC fighter.

“I guess Ben Askren, huh?. He just got knocked out in five seconds in the UFC. I would say he’d be the man,” he said (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). I mean, “Mr. Funkify’s” getting some attention but his attention lasts only five seconds. He didn’t even get the whole 15 seconds of fame.”

Given he said he would guess, the host then asked “The Huntington Beach Badboy” the question one more time, where he confirmed it would be Askren.

“Yeah, 100 percent.”

Ben Askren is 1-1 in the UFC, with his lone win coming by a controversy stoppage at UFC 235. It appeared he had submit Robbie Lawler but when Herb Dean waved it off, “Ruthless” got up and was totally fine.

Whether or not Ben Askren is overrated is up to debate. But, he is 19-1 as a pro and won the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight title. So he has to be doing something right.