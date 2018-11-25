Tito Ortiz: I’ve Buried The Hatchet With Chuck Liddell 100 Percent

Tito Ortiz says his feud with Chuck Liddell is all water under the bridge.

Last night (Nov. 24), Ortiz went one-on-one with Liddell. The two did battle inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This was the first professional mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” knocked out Liddell in the first round.

Tito Ortiz Says Beef Is In The Past

Speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference, Ortiz claimed that his issues with “The Iceman” are over (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Yeah, I’ve buried the hatchet with Chuck 100 percent. You guys got to understand: I’m a loyal person. I love my friends. I’m an aquarius to the tee. If you guys read horoscopes or so forth, read what an aquarius is. I am exactly that person. I will fight for every one of my friends. I will honor my friends. I keep my word on everything I have. There’s two things I’ll have for the rest of my life: my name and my word. I’ll never tarnish my name, and I’ll never not keep my word. And with Chuck, he was my bro. He was my homie. He was my friend. … I thought he was my friend, but I understand that money gets in the way of people’s eyes and what they should think about. And that’s the evil of all humans, I think, is money. And I guess we can say that we stood in the middle of that cage tonight, and it’s cool. It’s over. Done.”

Do you believe Tito Ortiz here, or will these two start trading barbs again?