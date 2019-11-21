Tito Ortiz & Chael Sonnen Trade Barbs Ahead Of El Patron Bout

Tito Ortiz may be preparing for Alberto El Patron, but he’s still got some words for Chael Sonnen.

Back in Jan. 2017, Ortiz and Sonnen clashed under the Bellator banner. Ortiz locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” had to be forced off by then-referee “Big” John McCarthy for holding onto the choke. There was bad blood going into the fight and Ortiz felt Sonnen made things too personal.

Tito Ortiz & Chael Sonnen Hurl Barbs

Ortiz took to The Rich Eisen Show to show his respect for Randy Couture and Ken Shamrock for their rivalries. Chael Sonnen, however, is a different story (via MMAFighting.com).

“Chael Sonnen. That guy he just . . . I dislike that man,” Ortiz said. “He’s just something else. Some who talks and talks and talks and has never done anything in this sport besides talk. That’s what he does for a living. He should’ve stayed to that and I guess he is staying to it [since] he’s retired now.

“He said some very personal things about me and I’m a very emotional man, I’m a very loyal man, and when you talk about a person’s family I take it to heart. It’s my blood and I kind of let him have it a little bit. If people go on YouTube and watch Tito Ortiz Uncaged, he said a couple things about me and was talking about me putting on my championship belt and I had to let him have it, full bore. It wasn’t just a little, it was full bore. I put him out for who he really was and he never said another word about me.”

Never one to hold his tongue, Sonnen responded on Twitter.

You’ve got a “fight” coming up in, like, 3 weeks & you’re STILL talkin’ about ME???

Just admit you tapped

Get it off your conscience



Srsly — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 20, 2019

“You’ve got a ‘fight’ coming up in, like, 3 weeks & you’re STILL talkin’ about ME??? Just admit you tapped Get it off your conscience. Srsly.