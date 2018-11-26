Tito Ortiz: If Chuck Liddell Wants To Compete, Let Him

Tito Ortiz believes Chuck Liddell should be allowed to compete if he wants to.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 24), Ortiz and Liddell did battle for a third time. The bout took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. Ortiz vs. Liddell III headlined Golden Boy Promotions’ mixed martial arts debut. In the end, Ortiz finally defeated “The Iceman” via first-round knockout.

Tito Ortiz Says Chuck Liddell Should Decide When Enough Is Enough

Ortiz recently told reporters that despite the poor showing, “The Iceman” should be the one to determine when his fighting career is over (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If Chuck wants to fight – of course, not as a main event – but if he still wants to fight, let’s find him an opponent. Let’s find someone who isn’t a Tito Ortiz. I’m vicious. … I don’t want to take anything away from Chuck. If he wants to compete, let him compete. Maybe not as a main event. No. Of course not. But let’s find someone who’s a tune-up fight for him, because I wasn’t a tune-up fight.”

Ortiz had the ability to finish his opponents thanks to ground-and-pound, but he was never known for his punching power. The 48-year-old Liddell looked significantly slower than he did in his last bout back in June 2010. Even then, Liddell was out of his prime. It was such a bad outing that our own Adam Martin believes “The Iceman” shouldn’t be competing ever again.

What is your take, do you believe Chuck Liddell should continue fighting if he wants to?