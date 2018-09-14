As expected, Tito Ortiz unleashed verbal barbs on Chuck Liddell during a press conference.

On Nov. 24, Ortiz and Liddell will meet for the third time under Golden Boy Promotions. The bout between the two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holders will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll be the first mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions.

Tito Ortiz: Chuck Liddell is a Shell of a Man

A press conference was held earlier today hyping up the event. Ortiz made it clear that he’s out to stop Liddell (via MMAFighting.com):

“De La Hoya, thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to shut this guy up and to start a new business, and to start what MMA truly should be. We go out there and we put our lives on the line. I’ve been through so many major surgeries, and I’ve been able to bounce back. I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’ve put myself through the grindstone — like I said, I’ve been competing for the last 21 years, every single year. And on November 24th, when I get my hand raised over the knucklehead next to me, I’ll show you guys what I’m truly about. And this is only the beginning, man. Like I said, I’m 43 years young. I’ve watched guys, the greatest, like Bernard Hopkins be 52 and be a world champion. See guys who are the greatest, like Randy Couture, at 43 being the world champion. You’re going to see Tito Ortiz on November 24th, at 43, getting his hand raised over an old man, a shell of a man, Chuck ‘The Snowflake’ Liddell.”

This will be Liddell’s first bout since June 2010. As for Ortiz, he initially retired after submitting Chael Sonnen back in Jan. 2017. Ortiz jumped at the chance to return for a third bout with “The Iceman.”

Do you care for Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell III?