Tito Ortiz Says He Knows Chuck Liddell Doesn’t Spar Hard

Tito Ortiz claims Chuck Liddell and his team never do hard sparring ahead of fights.

Ortiz and Liddell are set to collide for a third time this Saturday night (Nov. 24). The light heavyweight clash will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll headline the mixed martial arts debut of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Tito Ortiz Feels He’s Calling Chuck Liddell’s Bluff

Ortiz has insisted that Liddell is sandbagging when it comes to his training videos. Ortiz’s coach Jason Parillo feels the same way. During the final pre-fight press conference, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” claimed Liddell has never been known to spar hard (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You ain’t coming to my town, living in my town, and don’t think I don’t know everything that’s going on. I know they don’t spar hard in their gym. I know them. I’ve known all them for such a long time. I was born and raised in Huntington Beach. Chuck comes and stays in my house and thinks he’s going to play mind games with me? That (expletive) is not going to work.”

Ortiz is looking to get a win over Liddell after suffering two finishes at the hands of “The Iceman.” MMA News has got you covered with live coverage of Ortiz vs. Liddell III. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to check back here on Saturday night.

Do you think Tito Ortiz is correct in his theory or is Chuck Liddell simply slowing down due to his age?