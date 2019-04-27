UFC Hall Of Famer Tito Ortiz Signs With Combate Americas

Tito Ortiz is on his way to Combate Americas.

Ortiz had been flirting with a return to action almost immediately after defeating Chuck Liddell in their third encounter last year. It’s not the first time Ortiz ditched retirement. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” first retired after suffering a loss to Forrest Griffin in their 2012 rubber match. Ortiz ended up having four more bouts under the Bellator banner before calling it a career yet again.

Tito Ortiz Calls Combate Americas Home

Reporter Amy Kaplan posted video showing Ortiz signing a contract during a Combate Americas event. It didn’t take long for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer to post the signing himself (via Instagram):

Ortiz is 44 years old but he’s 4-1 in his last five outings. In that span he’s beaten Alexander Shlemenko, Stephan Bonnar, Chael Sonnen, and Liddell. His only loss in that stretch was to Liam McGeary, who competes tonight (April 27) on the Bellator 220 card.

Are you surprised with the news of Tito Ortiz’s signing with Combate Americas?