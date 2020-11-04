Tito Ortiz Elected To Council Seat In Huntington Beach, CA

Tito Ortiz is now an elected government official. The 45-year-old UFC Hall-of-Famer received 34, 901 votes to win a seat on the Huntington Beach City Council.

Ortiz is a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump. President Trump publicly congratulated him following his victory on a Combates America show last year.

Ortiz has been a supporter of “Latinos for Trump” in the build to the US Presidential election.

“I walk with a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat — Latinos for Trump,” Ortiz said during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria” last year.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger the more they get educated on what the truth is about this,” Ortiz said of Latino support for Trump. “And I think the Democratic Party is showing their side of it, of the criminals they are and the things that they’re being caught for, and I hope Trump continues to focus on that and the people will be able to see it more and more each and every day.”

Not a seat but #1 for the community and future of our children!

MMA star Tito Ortiz wins city council seat in Huntington Beach https://t.co/JLxTezUlTI — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) November 4, 2020

The 45-year-old is actually on a 3-fight winning streak. He defeated Alberto El Patron in December, Chuck Liddell in November of 2018, and Chael Sonnen in January of 2017. It’s his longest win streak since 2016.

Earlier this year, Ortiz claimed he was going to become a police officer. You can read more about that story in the link below: