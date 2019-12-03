Tito Ortiz Explains Why He No Longer Works With Cris Cyborg

Tito Ortiz doesn’t manage Cris Cyborg anymore and he has explained why.

Ortiz had been by Cyborg’s side as her manager. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” even said he was taking a step back while Cyborg was in the UFC. This was due to Ortiz’s rocky past with UFC president Dana White. Cyborg’s new home is Bellator but Ortiz will not be working with the former UFC women’s featherweight ruler again.

Ortiz Explains Why He Doesn’t Work With Cyborg

Speaking to theScoreMMA’s James Lynch, Ortiz said that Cyborg’s boyfriend, Ray Elbe, was part of the management team and he made decisions that didn’t sit well with him (via The Body Lock).

“I haven’t worked with Cris Cyborg since before the Amanda fight,” Ortiz said. “Her boyfriend, I guess you can say manager also, did some bad decisions for her and I kind of had to step away.”

Ortiz went on to say that he was trying to prevent Cyborg from making the same mistakes with the UFC that he made.

“I made a lot of mistakes with the UFC, and I tried to keep her from doing the same mistakes,” Ortiz said.

“She’s a big girl, and she can make her decisions, but she was making the wrong decisions. Or I could say her boyfriend was making the wrong decisions for her. But that was just my opinion and I wish all the luck to her.

“I tried to give as much as I possibly could to her, but she just was willing to listen to someone else who hasn’t been in the same shoes that I have been in.

“I guess everyone learns from mistakes, and hopefully, she’ll learn from the mistakes that she’s made and make a positive reinforcement for the future for her.