Tito Ortiz Eyeing October Return, Claims To Have An Opponent

Tito Ortiz appears to be ditching his plans to retire yet again.

Ortiz claimed he was walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts after losing a rematch to Forrest Griffin back in July 2012. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” returned to competition, fighting under the Bellator banner. Ortiz retired once again after a Jan. 2017 victory over Chael Sonnen only to come back in Nov. 2018 to knock out Chuck Liddell in their third encounter.

Tito Ortiz Wants Another Fight

Ortiz said he was hanging up his gloves once more following the Liddell bout, but it looks like he still isn’t done. Ortiz told TMZ that he already has an opponent for a potential October showdown (via Sherdog.com):

“I’ll probably be fighting in October. After I fought Chuck last year I thought it would be my last one, but my body’s on [track], everything’s fast, everything’s great. Sparring’s been good. Training’s been great. Let’s do one more for fun, just for fun. I have an opponent so it’s gonna be fun when we announce it.”

Ortiz has gone 4-1 in his last five outings. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder is now 44 years old.

If Tito Ortiz has another fight, will you watch?