Tito Ortiz Gunning For Ryan Bader In Bellator After Alberto El Patron

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz isn’t planning to go back into retirement soon and he wants to collide with Bellator “champ-champ” Ryan Bader again.

Ortiz initially retired after submitting Chael Sonnen back in Jan. 2017. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” returned for a third bout with Chuck Liddell. Ortiz knocked “The Iceman” out and once again appeared to be ready to hang up his gloves. Ortiz is scheduled to fight former WWE star Alberto El Patron on Dec. 7 under the Combate Americas banner.

Tito Ortiz Eyeing Rematch With Ryan Bader

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin spoke to Ortiz ahead of his bout with El Patron. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” made it clear that he is back in the game fully.

“I’m here – I’m back,” Ortiz declared. “I’m not going anywhere any time soon. The last fight against Chuck Liddell has reinvigorated my career completely. It made me want to compete. It made me want to get in the gym. It made me do what I love, and that’s compete. I love to compete. Just the reaction that I have from my body is amazing. I feel young. I’m 44 years old, but I feel 44 years young.

“This is just a stepping stone for something in the future. I would like to get a bigger fight, but this is a big fight for me.”

Back in July 2011, Ortiz stunned the MMA world when he submitted Bader under the UFC banner. Ortiz said he wants to share the cage with Bader again.

“I would like to chase after a world title after this.” Ortiz said. “I know Ryan Bader is the heavyweight world champion and the light heavyweight world champion of Bellator.

“I would like to go after that light heavyweight belt and give him a chance at redemption when I beat him back in 2011.”