Tito Ortiz: I Think I Can Beat UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz believes he can shock the world and defeat Jon Jones.

Jones is regarded by many as the most dominant light heavyweight in UFC history. He’s even viewed as the pound-for-pound king of MMA by most critics and fans. There was a time when Ortiz ruled the roost at 205 pounds and at the age of 44, he thinks he can take on Jones.

Ortiz Believes He Can Defeat Jones

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” spoke to TMZ Sports. Ortiz said he can beat Jones and isn’t worried about the naysayers (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think I can beat Jon Jones,” Ortiz said. “I think I have a good chance – I really do think I’ve got a good chance. If people say, ‘Oh, Tito, (expletive), you’re over the hill,’ whatever. Come to my camp. Come train with me. Come wrestle with me. Come do jiu-jitsu with me. Watch my weight training. Watch my biking and stairs that I do. I push myself harder than I pushed myself through my whole career. I’m doing amazing. My mind is in the right place, my body is in the right place.”

Jones is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes. The bout is scheduled to take place on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas. It’ll headline UFC 247. Meanwhile, Ortiz will meet former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron on Dec. 7 under the Combate Americas banner.