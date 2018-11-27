Tito Ortiz Issues Lengthy Statement About Chuck Liddell Trilogy Fight

Over the weekend, Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz fought in a trilogy bout to headline Oscar De La Hoya’s first-ever Golden Boy Promotions MMA event. The show took place from The Forum in Inglewood, California. Ortiz made quick work of Liddell, knocking him out in horrific fashion in the first round. Liddell truly looked terrible inside the cage, and it was a difficult thing to watch a legend of the sport go down in such a manner.

This was Liddell’s first fight in over eight years. He ended his MMA career back in 2010 following a three-fight knockout losing streak. Liddell’s last defeat came against Rich Franklin at UFC 115, where he was rendered unconscious with five seconds left in the first round. Ortiz and Liddell signed on to throw down for a third time eight years later, as “The Iceman” had won their previous two meetings via knockout.

However, this time, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was able to get vengeance. Since the fight, and seeing how terrible Liddell looked in the cage, the fact the fight was even allowed to happen has caused quite the uproar. Even the likes of UFC President Dana White have spoken out against the contest.

Recently, Ortiz took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement, responding to these criticisms. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve had some time to think about this fight verse @chuckliddell How it came to be? This is something that chuck wanted I was ok doing my businesses. He called me out. Yes I agree and helped make it happen with @goldenboyboxing . I took this fight very serious that’s why I put in a 18 week camp. 3x a day 6 days a week.

“I sacrificed everything. I was willing to put my life on the line. One year ago I had 3 level disk replacement in my neck. Plus 7 other major surgeries since 2009. But was still willing to take a chance against someone who beat me twice before. There is not quit in me. I have made mistakes and I have learned from them. That’s life!

“I want to fail so I can learn to better myself. I have lived my life with ups and downs but at the end of the day I keep learning, I wish more people would. Having everyone saying why are you fighting chuck again he beat you twice? 1. He called me out 2. I always wanted redemption. 3. I’m here to prove my fans were right and the haters were wrong. 4.

“An opportunity to start a new organization that will take care of the fighters as they should be. I showed the world what hard work and dedication can get you. I’ve never been so nervous before a fight like this one but I knew I was ready. The mind games that chuck was playing made me work harder.

“So thank you chuck. I was in a lose lose situation but I was willing to gamble with my health. Chuck said he was ready I knew I was ready, may the best fighter win. In this case it was me. I need to thank all my fans, friends and family that supported me for this fight, I couldn’t have done it without you! I respect chuck for stepping up and following through with the fight.

“You’re a champion and hall of fame legend that brought the best out of me! Sorry to all your fans I was on a mission.”

What do you think about Ortiz’s response to the criticism for his trilogy fight with Liddell?