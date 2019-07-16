Tito Ortiz Open To Rematch With Bellator ‘Champ-Champ’ Ryan Bader

Tito Ortiz has a victory over Ryan Bader, but he hopes lightning can strike twice.

Back in July 2011, Ortiz and Bader fought under the UFC banner. Bader was a -600 favorite going into the fight according to 5Dimes. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” pulled off a massive upset, submitting Bader in the first round.

Ortiz Seeks Cross-Promotion Rematch With Bader

Ortiz appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show on the heels of his announced Combate Americas showdown with Alberto Del Rio. On the show, Ortiz said he’d be down to fight Bader again (via MMAMania.com):

“I would possibly like to do a cross-promotion, this is something that I’d like to talk to Campbell about. Let’s do a cross-promotion. I know Ryan Bader is the champion at Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight. Let’s do a cross promotion, let’s do the rematch.”

Ortiz continued:

“Let’s give that chance back to Bader. I am willing to give him the chance. The kid deserves it. He’s a hard-working man, he’s the champ. I respect him, and I think Ryan Bader is an awesome human being, awesome fighter, awesome father. I look up to the guy and respect him for being champion. Let’s get in there and try number two and see if I was lucky the first time.”

Bader has seen quite the resurgence since his last defeat to Anthony Johnson back in Jan. 2016. Since that loss, Bader has gone on a seven-fight winning streak. He is Bellator’s light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Do you think a cross-promotion bout between Tito Ortiz and Ryan Bader will happen?