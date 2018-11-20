Tito Ortiz Talks Pay Under Golden Boy Promotions

Tito Ortiz will be making bank for his third encounter with Chuck Liddell.

Ortiz vs. Liddell III will headline a Nov. 24 card under Golden Boy Promotions. Oscar De La Hoya is testing the mixed martial arts waters and feels confident that this won’t be a one-and-done type of deal. He’s also vowed that Ortiz and Liddell will make more money in this bout than they have for a single fight their entire careers.

Tito Ortiz Discusses Compensation For PPV Buys

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” recently appeared on ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. Ortiz talked about the percentage he could be taking home from pay-per-view buys:

“If we hit a million PPVs, I’ll be making more on this fight than from all of my other fights put together. I’ll get up to 30 percent. Hopefully, other fighters will see this, and if they’ve got a strong game and they can sell PPVs, they’ll be wanting to do this, too. It’d be awesome to see fighters making $15 [or] $10 per PPV [buy]. It’s just a good, smart business opportunity to give back to fighters.”

Liddell is competing for the first time since June 2010. He suffered three knockout losses in a row before calling it a career. While he’s beaten Ortiz twice already, many believe “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” has aged more gracefully.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of Golden Boy Promotions’ MMA debut. We’ll be providing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits of the event.

Do you think Oscar De La Hoya will stick with MMA after this event?