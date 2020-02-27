Tito Ortiz Responds To Win Over Alberto El Patron Being Overturned

Tito Ortiz has reacted to his submission victory over Alberto El Patron being overturned.

Back in Dec. 2019, Ortiz collided with El Patron under the Combate Americas banner. The bout was held inside the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Ortiz was initially declared the winner via first-round submission by way of a rear-naked choke.

Ortiz Reacts To Win Being Overturned

The Texas Departement of Licensing and Regulation announced that the result of the fight has been changed to a “No Decision” pending further investigation. Ortiz took to his Instagram account to respond.

“This is a BS claim and will get overturned. I promise you all. Sad way to get attention at my expense. #guiltyuntilproveninnocent.”

The TDLR did not go into detail regarding what the investigation entails. Folks over at Combate Americas told MMAJunkie that they were aware of the decision to overturn the result of Ortiz vs. El Patron but they were also left in the dark on the investigation.

Ortiz is planning to continue his MMA career. In the past, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” claimed to retire after a fight only to make his return shortly after. He did this after his trilogy bouts with Forrest Griffin and Chuck Liddell as well as his submission win over Chael Sonnen.

El Patron said that he agreed to fight Ortiz as a favor for Combate Americas. The former WWE superstar credited the promotion for helping him deal with the legal aspects of his nasty divorce. El Patron continues to work with the promotion despite dropping his role as the president back in 2017.

MMA News will keep you up to speed once details of the TDLR’s investigation on the Ortiz vs. El Patron matchup are made available.