Tito Ortiz Says Beef With Chuck Liddell Is Settled

Tito Ortiz believes his longtime beef with Chuck Liddell is squashed.

Ortiz and Liddell fought three times and recently had a 30 for 30 show on their rivalry. Yet, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” believes that helped end their feud.

“I think our old-school beef is settled, and I think the ’30 for 30′ showed that because Chuck was able to say the truth,” Ortiz told MMA Junkie. “A lot of it got cut out of the ’30 for 30.’ They had 19 edits. Dana gave Chuck a call saying, ‘What the hell did you do? Why this?’ and they actually had the right to go in and kind of alter what the story truly was, but it made me happy because there were so many people behind the camera who told the truth, and it’s everything I’ve always been saying.

“A lot of fans don’t know that, but it made me happy because the truth was told and the truth was said, and I got first-hand of it from people who were on the film, itself.”

The two of them fought at UFC 47, and UFC 66 where Liddell won both by KO/TKO. Then, years later they fought again in 2018 at Golden Boy Promotion where it was Ortiz who got the better of “The Iceman” by first-round knockout.