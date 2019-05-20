Tito Ortiz Says ‘Dana Was Right’ About Oscar De La Hoya Promoting MMA

It appears UFC President, Dana White was right about Oscar De La Hoya and his MMA venture, Golden Boy MMA. The boxing promoter held his first, and possibly only show, in November that saw Tito Ortiz knock out Chuck Liddell in their trilogy fight.

Before the card even happened, White questioned the longevity of the promotion and if it would even work.

“The guy wants to act like he’s my competitor [promoting MMA],” White told Yahoo! Sports of De La Hoya’s MMA venture (h/t BJPENN). “I have a real business that I’ve built over the last 18 years. A real business, and I can hit you with numbers for days about [how successful it is]. How much has Oscar De La Hoya reinvested into the sport of boxing? We’ve reinvested millions and millions of dollars and we continue to do it every day. The list goes on and on.

“The guy wants to come out and tell lies and say things that make no sense when he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He knows nothing about this sport. He doesn’t know the [expletive] guys’ names who are fighting on his card. He’s a liar. He’s a phoney and God help anybody who wants to go fight for Golden Boy. These fighters are grown men and women. All they have to do is take one meeting with Oscar De La Hoya and they’ll see what he knows about MMA, which is absolutely [expletive] nothing.”

Ultimately, that turned out to be the case as there has been no word on a second card. And, Tito Ortiz told The Schmo that Dana White was right about Golden Boy MMA.

“I think he made a lot of mistakes, but at the same time, for a boxing promoter to come into mixed martial arts, it’s a different animal. Dana was right,” Tito Ortiz told The Schmo recently.