Tito Ortiz Says Golden Boy MMA Is ‘Dead’ After One Event

Oscar De La Hoya got into the MMA business back in November with Golden Boy MMA. The card was headlined by the trilogy fight between Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, which Ortiz knocked out Liddell to get his first win over the UFC Hall of Famer.

Since the first event, there has been no talk about a second, and at the MMA Awards, Ortiz confirmed that the promotion is dead.

“Yea it’s dead,” Ortiz said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter when asked if Golden Boy MMA is still around (h/t BJPENN.com) “They are just in the boxing business and I can leave it there. I gave them the opportunity to run with something and make it huge but it just didn’t work out. I did what I needed to do promotion wise. Getting ready for the fight it was eighteen weeks and it just ended up getting me another fight in the future.”

Although the promotion only had one event, Tito Ortiz says he can’t say anything bad about De La Hoya or Golden Boy MMA. That is because he gave him an opportunity to fight again which, in turn, got him a contract with Combate Americas.

“I can’t say nothing bad about Oscar because he gave me an opportunity and I am very thankful for it. It’s just one of those things as a promoter, you’ve got to do your homework. You know a perfect example is Dana White. He does his homework, he busts his ass and he does it for the MMA crowd and not just for his family but for fighters and their future. Oscar just really didn’t put his homework in and he didn’t do what he wanted to do for mixed martial arts. He’s a boxing promoter, and I guess we will leave it right there.”