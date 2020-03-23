Tito Ortiz Says Muscle Relaxer Is To Blame For Alberto El Patron Bout Result Being Temporarily Overturned

Tito Ortiz has revealed what caused his victory over Alberto El Patron to be temporarily overturned.

Back in Dec. 2019, Ortiz collided with El Patron under the Combate Americas banner. The bout took place inside the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. Ortiz pulled off the submission victory in the first round via rear-naked choke.

Ortiz Explains What Caused Temporary Overturn

Fight fans were surprised to find out that the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation changed the bout result to a “No Decision” as they were investigating Ortiz’s drug test. The commission quickly reversed course and Ortiz’s win was restored. During a recent interview, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” revealed what caused the false flag (h/t BJPenn.com).

Tito Ortiz reveals that a muscle relaxer caused the issue with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for the Alberto Del Rio fight. pic.twitter.com/am4FnukUGc — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) March 21, 2020

“It was some bullsh*t. So all it was was muscle relaxers that I eat prior to when I go to sleep. They literally said that was illegal unless your doctor prescribed it and you have to write it down on the testing prior to the fight. They say what have you taken and I tell them, and they went out of their way to make me look like sh*t. But it’s alright man, I’m just happy that the truth was told,” Ortiz said.

Tito Ortiz can breathe easy now that his three-fight winning streak remains intact. Ortiz has also gone 5-1 in his last six outings. The UFC Hall of Famer has said he plans to continue fighting after defeating El Patron.

In the past, Ortiz has retired several times only to make his return. He claimed to be done with MMA competition after losing his trilogy bout to Forrest Griffin back in July 2012. Ortiz ended up signing with Bellator.

Following his Jan. 2017 victory over Chael Sonnen, Ortiz once again announced his retirement. The former UFC light heavyweight champion then jumped at the chance to fight Chuck Liddell a third time back in Nov. 2018. He knocked out “The Iceman” and said that he was hanging up the gloves yet again. Obviously, that retirement didn’t last long either.