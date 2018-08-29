Tito Ortiz Sounds off on His Expectations For Third Chuck Liddell Fight

Tito Ortiz wanted it and now he got it as his wish was granted thanks in large part to boxing promoter Oscar De Le Loya. Ortiz will fight Chuck Liddell around November 25th at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

De La Hoya has gone on record in the past by stating that he and Liddell were talking about the possibility of working on “Golden Boy MMA.” This led to Liddell declaring that he would be coming out of retirement to fight once again. That led to Ortiz coming out of retirement and thus, both sides have openly talked about fighting each other for the third time.

While speaking with MMAJunkie, the former UFC light heavyweight champion stated that he has two big expectations for this fight. First up is for it to be enormous and to draw huge on pay-per-view.

“It’s going to be a huge pay-per-view,” he said. “It’s going be enormous. People want to see either see me get my ass kicked, or Chuck get his ass kicked. My mind is right,” said Ortiz.

“I don’t have the UFC flying me out two weeks before the fight doing the Latino ESPYs to present an award I never presented, getting sick on the way back. I’m not doing a bunch of PR for them right before the fight. Many things.



“This fight resembles the fight against Chael Sonnen, someone who I don’t like because he showed his true loyalties. He showed how a friendship shouldn’t be. I have an opportunity to smash him,” Ortiz said. “He’s not my friend. I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this for my legacy, to show not just my fans, but myself, that I’m better than him. On even terms, I’m better than him, and I know it.”

There is some bad blood between Ortiz and Liddell as they have fought each other twice. Liddell stopped Ortiz in both fights.



Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time. With their track record, the third fight between them could do very good business.

What are your thoughts on this fight being booked once again? Sound off in the comment section.