Tito Ortiz Thinks Bellator Would Book Rematch Against Chael Sonnen

It appears that it’s just a matter of time before Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen have a rematch. The bigger question is who will promote it – Bellator President Scott Coker or Golden Boy MMA promoter Oscar De La Hoya? Well, that may have been answered thanks to the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Over the past few days, Sonnen and Ortiz have been exchanging words through social media about a potential second fight between them taking place.

The latest development in this ongoing situation came once Ortiz was interviewed by TMZ Sports while having a night on the town. This is when he stated that not only does he think a second fight against Sonnen will happen but also that it would take place under the Bellator MMA banner. In fact, he’s so confident about his chances against the former title contender that he thinks he’ll smash him for all three rounds.

“I’m gonna pummel him for 3 rounds. I’m gonna smash Chael,” Ortiz said. “I’m not gonna choke him. I’m not gonna submit him. I’m gonna smash him.”

Since Ortiz defeated Sonnen by submission in the first round of their fight at Bellator 170 in January, he has received several insults from Sonnen, who clearly wants a rematch.

What are your thoughts on this potential second fight between Ortiz and Sonnen? Is this something that you would want to see? Sound off in the comment section.