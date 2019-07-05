Tito Ortiz Thinks Jon Jones Beats Daniel Cormier At Heavyweight

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz believes Jon Jones would thrive in a heavyweight bout with Daniel Cormier.

Jones has fought Cormier twice in the light heavyweight division. “Bones” is officially 1-0, 1 NC against “DC.” While Jones initially scored a knockout win over Cormier in the rematch, the result was changed to a No Contest after “Bones” tested positive for turinabol.

Tito Ortiz Talks Potential Third Bout Between Jones & DC At Heavyweight

Helen Yee caught up with Ortiz, who discussed his interest in seeing Jones vs. Cormier at heavyweight (via BJPenn.com):

“I think it’d be a great fight. I like DC, I think he’s an amazing champion. Jon Jones has beat him twice. The last time they competed, Jon Jones kind of hurt his image, his career, a little bit, with the things his camp had him taking. But at the same time, DC is a great champion. But I’d love to see them against each other at heavyweight, it’d be amazing.

“Cormier, at heavyweight, his size difference would make a huge difference at heavyweight because of his strength, speed, size in general,” Ortiz continued. “DC is a true heavyweight. He’s dominated heavyweights, time and time again. That’s why he’s the heavyweight champ. But you can’t take anything away from Jon Jones, he’s the greatest light heavyweight champ.”

When asked who he thinks would win a third bout at heavyweight, Ortiz said Jones is his pick.

“I do [think Jones would win]. Jon Jones wouldn’t have to cut weight. He could put a little bit of size on. As long as he comes in as a true champion should, he would dominate I think.”

Jones will be in action tomorrow night (July 6). He’ll defend his UFC light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos. The bout will headline UFC 239 in Las Vegas.