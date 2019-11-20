Tito Ortiz Willing To Fight Cain Velasquez At 210 Pounds

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz isn’t opposed to sharing the cage with Cain Velasquez if the bout were contested at light heavyweight or a 210-pound catchweight.

Ortiz is a member of the Combate Americas roster. He’s scheduled to do battle with former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron on Dec. 7. While Ortiz is focused on El Patron, he wouldn’t mind doing battle with former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez afterward.

Ortiz Says 210-Pound Catchweight Bout With Velasquez Intrigues Him

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for Bloody Elbow, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” said he’s willing to throw down with Velasquez at the right weight class.

“It’s not a one and done deal with Combate. I signed a three-fight, two-year contract with them. So there will be a fight after,” Ortiz said. “Campbell [McLaren] actually talked to Cain Velasquez and he said he’d like the winner of this. If Cain Velasquez can get to 205, I’m in. If he can make it to 210 I’m in.”

Velasquez is currently signed with the WWE. He announced his retirement from mixed martial arts competition but isn’t ruling out a return someday. Whether or not WWE would allow him to compete while under contract remains to be seen.