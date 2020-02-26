Tito Ortiz’s Win Over Alberto El Patron Overturned By Texas Commission

Tito Ortiz’s submission victory over Alberto El Patron is no more, at least for now.

Back in Dec. 2019, Ortiz took on El Patron under the Combate Americas banner. It was a wipeout win for Ortiz as he submitted the former WWE star in the first round via rear-naked choke. At least that’s what we thought. Earlier today (Feb. 26), the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation announced that the bout has now been ruled a “No Decision.”

Ortiz vs. El Patron Result Changed To No Decision

MMAJunkie.com reached out to the TDLR for details on the decision. Here’s what they got in response.

“The results of the fight were changed pending further investigation,” TDLR public information officer Tela Mange told MMA Junkie when reached for clarification.

There is the possibility that the bout result will be reverted back to a win for Ortiz if the investigation proves there were no red flags on Ortiz’s part. Of course, it is assumed that the TDLR is investigating whether or not Ortiz failed a drug test but nothing has been confirmed.

Combate Americas told MMAJunkie that they were made aware of the “No Decision” ruling. The promotion has also been left in the dark on what exactly the Texas commission is investigating.

Ortiz had been on and off when it came to retirement. At first, Ortiz decided to hang up his gloves after suffering a loss to Forrest Griffin in their 2012 trilogy bout. He returned under the Bellator banner in 2014 and went 3-1 for the promotion.

“The Hungtington Beach Bad Boy” retired again after submitting Chael Sonnen back in Jan. 2017. Once again, Ortiz was enticed to make a return when he had the opportunity to clash with Chuck Liddell a third time. Ortiz finally got the win over “The Iceman” via first-round knockout. Yet again, Ortiz retired after the bout but of course, that was short-lived.

Ortiz didn’t make any promises to retire again after his win over El Patron. In fact, the former UFC light heavyweight champion said he planned to continue fighting. It’ll be interesting to see if this latest situation with the TDLR gives him pause.