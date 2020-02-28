Tito Ortiz’s Win Over Alberto El Patron Restored

Tito Ortiz’s victory over Alberto El Patron has been quickly restored.

Ortiz and El Patron met back in Dec. 2019. This bout was contested under the Combate Americas banner. “The Hungtington Beach Bad Boy” earned a first-round submission victory via rear-naked choke. Earlier this week, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced that the bout was overturned to a “No Decision” pending an investigation.

Ortiz’s Submission Win Over El Patron Restored

ESPN reported that the investigation involved a drug test on Ortiz’s end. The report noted that Team Ortiz argued that the UFC Hall of Famer was cleared to use a substance by the TDLR and it was prescribed. Ortiz planned to fight the ruling made by the Texas commission.

In a new statement sent to MMAJunkie.com, the TDLR announced Ortiz’s win has been restored.

“A urine sample provided by Jacob ‘Tito’ Christopher Ortiz on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Combate Americas MMA event showed a potentially disqualifying substance that Ortiz claimed was prescribed by a physician,” the statement reads. “Pending the outcome of the TDLR inquiry into whether the substance was indeed prescribed by a physician, TDLR marked the fight results as ‘No Contest.’ TDLR confirmed with the physician that the item was prescribed to Ortiz. TDLR has reinstated Ortiz’s victory in the Dec. 7 bout.”

Ortiz can breathe easy now that, once again, he is on a three-fight winning streak officially. While Ortiz has been known to announce his retirement only to return later on, that isn’t the case here. Ortiz laid out his plans to continue fighting after snagging the submission victory over Alberto El Patron.

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” hasn’t been defeated since Sept. 2015. He was submitted by Liam McGeary in a failed bid for the Bellator light heavyweight championship. After initially ending his career on a three-fight skid, Ortiz has gone 5-1 in his last six outings.