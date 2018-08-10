T.J. Dillashaw Fires Back at Gervonta Davis For Calling Him Out

T.J. Dillashaw defended his bantamweight belt successfully against his fierce rival Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 by knocking him out in the first round. After TJ’s victory over Cody at UFC 227, WBA “Super” junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis called TJ out to a fight:

I wanna fight the dude that fought Cody yesterday — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) August 5, 2018

Previously Gervonta had expressed his desire to fight in the UFC. Many UFC fighters took that tweet as a joke. But this time the current bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw came back at the “Tank” with a couple of vicious tweets. This started a back and forth tweet battle between the two.

Is this really you tweeting or it’s ya hoe John that tweet for you and loma https://t.co/Dei6MgUTLw — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) August 9, 2018

TJ responded to Davis saying that he was handed the belt after Lomachenko left his division. This didn’t go down well with Davis who responded rather harshly saying that TJ should put out his own tweets rather than letting others do it for him.

To end this Twitter war TJ came up with a savage tweet to which there was no response from the “Tank.” He dared Davis to step inside the cage with him and said it’d be his pleasure to show Gervonta what happens when he’s kicked in the head. If this fight is made in MMA, it would easily be viewed as a bad matchup for Gervonta as TJ is on a different level right now and Davis is a boxer.

If he dares to step in the octagon I would love to show him how my shin taste! Think he’s a over rated boxer as well with that padded record and I beat him in the ring. @Gervontaa I ain’t scared https://t.co/6wgmsgCGEQ — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 9, 2018

There have been no updates on who T.J. Dillashaw will face next. It might a rematch with Dominick Cruz or a superfight showdown with the new flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Who do you think wins T.J. Dillashaw or Gervonta Davis if they ever fought?